Women's Basketball Loses Tough SCAC Contest At Dallas, 59-54

Irving, Texas – The Centenary women's basketball team lost a tough road contest, 59-54, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play to the University of Dallas Crusaders on Saturday at the Maher Center.

The Ladies (0-9, 0-2 SCAC) were led in scoring by junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) on Saturday as she poured in 20 points in 27 minutes of action. She also added a team-high seven rebounds and made eight of 11 shots from the field. Frierson reached double digits for the third-straight game and fourth time this season.

Freshman guard Destini Powell (Minden, La.) posted her sixth double-digit scoring effort of the season with 17 on Saturday. She added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 34 minutes played. Powell made six of 14 shots from the field and five of 13 from three-point range.

The Ladies outrebounded Dallas, 39-34, and forced 16 Dallas turnovers. Centenary led 28-24 at the half and 42-39 through three quarters. Dallas outscored the Ladies by eight (20-12) in the fourth quarter with eight of those points coming on free throws. Centenary has lost five of its nine games by 11 points or less.

The Crusaders (3-5, 1-1 SCAC) were led in scoring by Beyonce Perry's 18 points. Jule Oliveti added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Madi Horne was also in double figures with 10 points. Dallas shot 34.7 % from the floor (17-49) while Centenary shot 33.9 % (20-59).

Centenary will be off a week for the Christmas break and then returns home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) in SCAC play.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity