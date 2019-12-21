Women's Basketball Loses Tough SCAC Contest At Dallas, 59-54

Women's Basketball Loses Tough SCAC Contest At Dallas, 59-54
Posted: Dec 21, 2019

Irving, Texas – The Centenary women's basketball team lost a tough road contest, 59-54, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play to the University of Dallas Crusaders on Saturday at the Maher Center.

The Ladies (0-9, 0-2 SCAC) were led in scoring by junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) on Saturday as she poured in 20 points in 27 minutes of action. She also added a team-high seven rebounds and made eight of 11 shots from the field. Frierson reached double digits for the third-straight game and fourth time this season.

Freshman guard Destini Powell (Minden, La.) posted her sixth double-digit scoring effort of the season with 17 on Saturday. She added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 34 minutes played. Powell made six of 14 shots from the field and five of 13 from three-point range.

The Ladies outrebounded Dallas, 39-34, and forced 16 Dallas turnovers. Centenary led 28-24 at the half and 42-39 through three quarters. Dallas outscored the Ladies by eight (20-12) in the fourth quarter with eight of those points coming on free throws. Centenary has lost five of its nine games by 11 points or less.

The Crusaders (3-5, 1-1 SCAC) were led in scoring by Beyonce Perry's 18 points. Jule Oliveti added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Madi Horne was also in double figures with 10 points. Dallas shot 34.7 % from the floor (17-49) while Centenary shot 33.9 % (20-59).

Centenary will be off a week for the Christmas break and then returns home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) in SCAC play.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

 

 

Women's Basketball Loses Tough SCAC Contest At Dallas, 59-54
December 21, 2019 Women's Basketball Loses Tough SCAC Contest At Dallas, 59-54
Women's Basketball Falls To Austin College To Open SCAC Play
December 20, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls To Austin College To Open SCAC Play
Women's Basketball Opens SCAC Play On Road At Austin College
December 19, 2019 Women's Basketball Opens SCAC Play On Road At Austin College
Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
December 14, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
December 13, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 7, 2019 Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 6, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
December 6, 2019 Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
November 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
November 21, 2019 Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
November 19, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
November 18, 2019 Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
November 12, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
November 11, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
November 9, 2019 Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
November 7, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule