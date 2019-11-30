Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons

Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
Posted: Nov 30, 2019

Abilene, Texas – The Centenary women's basketball team dropped an 87-33 decision on the road to Hardin-Simmons in a non-conference game on Saturday at the Mabee Complex.

The Ladies (0-5) were led in scoring by senior forward Deunya Small (Shreveport) who had seven points and added five rebounds and four assists in 27 minute of action. Junior guard Alex Williams (Shreveport) scored six points and had five rebounds and two assists. Saturday marked the first time this season that Williams did not score in double figures this season.

The Ladies collected 40 rebounds with 30 coming on the defensive end. Centenary received 13 bench points led by junior forward Bre Frierson's (Shreveport) eight points and collected five rebounds.

Hardin-Simmons had two players in double figures led by Karlea Ritchie's 16 points on 7-10 shooting from the field. Taylor Gaffney scored 10 points and had six assists.

The Maroon and White will take a break this week and next be in action on Saturday, Dec. 7 at LeTourneau for a non-conference game at 1 p.m. in Longview, Texas.

#GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

