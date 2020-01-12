Women's Basketball Drops SCAC Game At Home To Texas Lutheran

Shreveport – The Centenary women's basketball team dropped a 69-58 decision to the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs on Sunday in a Southern Collegiate Conference contest at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies (1-14, 1-7 SCAC) return to action on Saturday, Jan. 18 for another SCAC contest at St. Thomas set for 4 p.m. in Houston. Texas Lutheran improved to 6-8 and 4-3 SCAC. Eight of Centenary's losses this season have been by 11 points or less with five single-digit losses.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) continued her outstanding junior season as she scored a game-high 19 points and scored in double figures for the 10th time this season (and ninth straight). She made eight of 12 shots from the field in 27 minutes after scoring a career-high 26 points in 26 minutes on Friday in a 61-57 win over Southwestern.

Frierson entered the weekend ranked in the top 10 in the conference in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, offensive rebounds and blocked shots. She leads the team averaging 13.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game. Frierson was named the Co-women's college basketball Player-of-the-Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association on Wednesday.

Junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.) continued to play well of late as she scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in 35 minutes. Mayberry scored seven points and had three rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes on Friday and scored a season-high 12 points last weekend against Schreiner.

The Ladies shot 44.7 % (21-47) for the game while Texas Lutheran shot 41.5 %. Abby Hroch led five Bulldogs in double figures with 15 points and added 15 rebounds in 26 minutes. The Bulldogs outrebounded Centenary, 39-30.

