Bre Frierson Named Co-women’s College Basketball Player-of-the-Week BY LSWA

BATON ROUGE, La. – Bre Frierson of Centenary College and Kira Bonner of Northwestern State University have been named the Co-women's college basketball Players-of-the-Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association.

Frierson, a junior forward from Shreveport, and Bonner, a senior guard from Vossburg, Miss., were selected by panel of voters from the list of nominees and recognized for their outstanding performances from games played Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020 selected by panel of voters from the list of nominees.

Bonner scored a career-high 32 points on Sunday in a 69-60 victory at home against Houston Baptist. She shot 10-20 from the field and 4-6 from three-point range in the Southland Conference win. Bonner played 63 minutes in NSU's two games last week, going 5-12 overall from three-point range and 11-14 from the free throw line and picked up three assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block. Bonner leads the team with 14.1 points per game and has started 12 of 13 games

Frierson led the Ladies with 18 points in 24 minutes on Saturday at Trinity in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play. She made nine of her 19 shots from the floor and added five rebounds and one block. Frierson scored in double figures for the seventh-straight game and seventh time this season. She scored 22 points with nine rebounds, two assists, and one block on Friday versus Schreiner and had 19 points and 10 rebounds last Monday against Johnson and Wales.

Frierson is second on the team with 12.3 points per game and ranks in the top 15 in scoring in the SCAC as well as the top 10 in the conference in rebounding and field goal percentage and ranks in the top five in the SCAC in offensive rebounds and blocked shots. She played 80 minutes in the three games and went 26-43 from the field and 7-13 from the free throw line. She collected two assists and two blocks.

The Ladies welcome Southwestern and Texas Lutheran to the Gold Dome this weekend for a pair of SCAC contests on Friday, Jan. 10 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 12 (2 p.m.). Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity