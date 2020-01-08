Bre Frierson Named Co-women’s College Basketball Player-of-the-Week BY LSWA

Bre Frierson Named Co-women’s College Basketball Player-of-the-Week BY LSWA
Posted: Jan 08, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. – Bre Frierson of Centenary College and Kira Bonner of Northwestern State University have been named the Co-women's college basketball Players-of-the-Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association.

Frierson, a junior forward from Shreveport, and Bonner, a senior guard from Vossburg, Miss., were selected by panel of voters from the list of nominees and recognized for their outstanding performances from games played Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020 selected by panel of voters from the list of nominees. 

Bonner scored a career-high 32 points on Sunday in a 69-60 victory at home against Houston Baptist. She shot 10-20 from the field and 4-6 from three-point range in the Southland Conference win. Bonner played 63 minutes in NSU's two games last week, going 5-12 overall from three-point range and 11-14 from the free throw line and picked up three assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block. Bonner leads the team with 14.1 points per game and has started 12 of 13 games

Frierson led the Ladies with 18 points in 24 minutes on Saturday at Trinity in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play. She made nine of her 19 shots from the floor and added five rebounds and one block. Frierson scored in double figures for the seventh-straight game and seventh time this season. She scored 22 points with nine rebounds, two assists, and one block on Friday versus Schreiner and had 19 points and 10 rebounds last Monday against Johnson and Wales.

Frierson is second on the team with 12.3 points per game and ranks in the top 15 in scoring in the SCAC as well as the top 10 in the conference in rebounding and field goal percentage and ranks in the top five in the SCAC in offensive rebounds and blocked shots. She played 80 minutes in the three games and went 26-43 from the field and 7-13 from the free throw line. She collected two assists and two blocks.

The Ladies welcome Southwestern and Texas Lutheran to the Gold Dome this weekend for a pair of SCAC contests on Friday, Jan. 10 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 12 (2 p.m.). Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

Women's Basketball Faces Southwestern In SCAC Home Contest
January 10, 2020 Women's Basketball Faces Southwestern In SCAC Home Contest
Women's Basketball's Jennae Mayberry Named SCAC Character & Community Female Student-Athlete of the Week
January 9, 2020 Women's Basketball's Jennae Mayberry Named SCAC Character & Community Female Student-Athlete of the Week
Bre Frierson Named Co-women’s College Basketball Player-of-the-Week BY LSWA
January 8, 2020 Bre Frierson Named Co-women’s College Basketball Player-of-the-Week BY LSWA
Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Schreiner
January 4, 2020 Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Schreiner
Women's Basketball Drops SCAC Road Game At Trinity
January 4, 2020 Women's Basketball Drops SCAC Road Game At Trinity
Women's Basketball Falls, 58-54, To Johnson and Wales
December 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls, 58-54, To Johnson and Wales
Ladies Fall To Colorado College In SCAC Play
December 29, 2019 Ladies Fall To Colorado College In SCAC Play
Women's Basketball Faces Colorado College In SCAC Home Game
December 25, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces Colorado College In SCAC Home Game
Women's Basketball Loses Tough SCAC Contest At Dallas, 59-54
December 21, 2019 Women's Basketball Loses Tough SCAC Contest At Dallas, 59-54
Women's Basketball Falls To Austin College To Open SCAC Play
December 20, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls To Austin College To Open SCAC Play
Women's Basketball Opens SCAC Play On Road At Austin College
December 19, 2019 Women's Basketball Opens SCAC Play On Road At Austin College
Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
December 14, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
December 13, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 7, 2019 Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 6, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
December 6, 2019 Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
November 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
November 21, 2019 Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
November 19, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
November 18, 2019 Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
November 12, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
November 11, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
November 9, 2019 Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
November 7, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule