Women's Basketball Falls On Road To St. Thomas

Posted: Jan 19, 2020

Houston – The Centenary women's basketball team dropped a 104-56 decision on Saturday in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play to the St. Thomas Celts at the Jerabeck Center.

The Ladies fell to (1-15, 1-8 SCAC) with the loss while St. Thomas improved to 12-4 and 7-2 SCAC. Centenary's overall record is deceiving though, as eight of its losses this season have been by 11 points or less with five single-digit losses.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) was the leading scorer again for Centenary, a common trend this season, as she scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in just 15 minutes. Frierson reached double figures for the 11th time this season and 10th straight time. She entered Saturday's game leading the team with 13.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game and ranked in the top 10 in the conference in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, offensive rebounds and blocked shots.

Junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.) joined Frierson in double figures with 10 points in 29 minutes. Mayberry has scored 39 points in Centenary's last four games, including three games in double figures. She added four rebounds and two assists. Senior forward Deunya Small (Shreveport) had a solid performance with seven points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes played. She entered the game ninth in the conference in both rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, and assists (42) and third in defensive rebounds with 85.

The Ladies' bench contributed 25 points, led by seven from sophomore guard Patience Bates (Houston, Texas) in her Centenary debut after transferring from Frank Phillips College. The Ladies shot 35 % (21-60) from the field for the game while the Celts shot 47.4 %. Four St. Thomas players scored in double figures led by Sheridan Hopkins' 23.

Centenary remains on the road after Saturday's game as the Ladies head west to face Colorado College (Jan. 24) and Johnson and Wales (Jan. 25) in SCAC play. The Ladies' next home game will be on Friday, Jan. 31 versus Schreiner at 7:30 p.m. 

The Ladies will welcome St. Thomas to town on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Five of Centenary's final seven games will be played at home.

#GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

