Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Schreiner

Kerrville, Texas– The Centenary women's basketball team lost another tough game on Friday as the Ladies dropped a 68-62 decision to the Schreiner Mountaineers in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at the Stephens Family Arena.

The Ladies (0-12, 0-5 SCAC) were coming off of a heartbreaking 58-54 loss to Johnson and Wales on Monday at home. Seven of Centenary's losses have been by 11 points or less with five single-digit losses, displaying how hard the Ladies have fought this season.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) once again led Centenary with 22 points on Friday in 29 minutes of action as she made nine of her 13 shots from the field and had nine rebounds, two assists and one block. Frierson, who scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds in Monday's loss, scored in double figures for the six-straight game and sixth time this season. She entered the game as the team's leading scorer this season averaging 10.9 points per game. Frierson ranks in the top 10 in the conference in rebounding and field goal percentage and ranks in the top five in the SCAC in offensive rebounds and blocked shots.

Senior forward Deunya Frierson (Shreveport) scored seven points and had a team-high 15 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. She added four assists, two steals, and one block. She tallied her third double-digit rebounding effort of the season and the 15 were a season high. Junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.) scored a season (and career) high 12 points in 34 minutes. She added seven rebounds and four assists and made five of here nine shot attempts. Freshman guard Destini Powell (Minden, La.) scored eight points in 31 minutes and had seven rebounds and four steals.

Centenary shot a season-best 42.1 % (24-57) from the floor and outrebounded the Mountaineers by 10, 46-36. The Ladies also picked up eight steals and forced 13 turnovers. Schreiner had three players score in double figures led by Sydney Williams' 24. The Mountaineers shot 37.1 % from the floor and made just four of 16 three-point attempts.

The Ladies play another conference contest on Saturday at Trinity (8-2, 3-0 SCAC) in San Antonio at 4 p.m. The Ladies return home for SCAC games against Southwestern (Jan. 10) and Texas Lutheran (Jan. 12) following this weekend's road trip.

