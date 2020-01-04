Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Schreiner

Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Schreiner
Posted: Jan 04, 2020

Kerrville, Texas– The Centenary women's basketball team lost another tough game on Friday as the Ladies dropped a 68-62 decision to the Schreiner Mountaineers in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at the Stephens Family Arena.

The Ladies (0-12, 0-5 SCAC) were coming off of a heartbreaking 58-54 loss to Johnson and Wales on Monday at home. Seven of Centenary's losses have been by 11 points or less with five single-digit losses, displaying how hard the Ladies have fought this season.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) once again led Centenary with 22 points on Friday in 29 minutes of action as she made nine of her 13 shots from the field and had nine rebounds, two assists and one block. Frierson, who scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds in Monday's loss, scored in double figures for the six-straight game and sixth time this season. She entered the game as the team's leading scorer this season averaging 10.9 points per game. Frierson ranks in the top 10 in the conference in rebounding and field goal percentage and ranks in the top five in the SCAC in offensive rebounds and blocked shots.

Senior forward Deunya Frierson (Shreveport) scored seven points and had a team-high 15 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. She added four assists, two steals, and one block. She tallied her third double-digit rebounding effort of the season and the 15 were a season high. Junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.) scored a season (and career) high 12 points in 34 minutes. She added seven rebounds and four assists and made five of here nine shot attempts. Freshman guard Destini Powell (Minden, La.) scored eight points in 31 minutes and had seven rebounds and four steals.

Centenary shot a season-best 42.1 % (24-57) from the floor and outrebounded the Mountaineers by 10, 46-36. The Ladies also picked up eight steals and forced 13 turnovers. Schreiner had three players score in double figures led by Sydney Williams' 24. The Mountaineers shot 37.1 % from the floor and made just four of 16 three-point attempts.

The Ladies play another conference contest on Saturday at Trinity (8-2, 3-0 SCAC) in San Antonio at 4 p.m. The Ladies return home for SCAC games against Southwestern (Jan. 10) and Texas Lutheran (Jan. 12) following this weekend's road trip.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Schreiner
January 4, 2020 Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Schreiner
Women's Basketball Drops SCAC Road Game At Trinity
January 4, 2020 Women's Basketball Drops SCAC Road Game At Trinity
Women's Basketball Falls, 58-54, To Johnson and Wales
December 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls, 58-54, To Johnson and Wales
Ladies Fall To Colorado College In SCAC Play
December 29, 2019 Ladies Fall To Colorado College In SCAC Play
Women's Basketball Faces Colorado College In SCAC Home Game
December 25, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces Colorado College In SCAC Home Game
Women's Basketball Loses Tough SCAC Contest At Dallas, 59-54
December 21, 2019 Women's Basketball Loses Tough SCAC Contest At Dallas, 59-54
Women's Basketball Falls To Austin College To Open SCAC Play
December 20, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls To Austin College To Open SCAC Play
Women's Basketball Opens SCAC Play On Road At Austin College
December 19, 2019 Women's Basketball Opens SCAC Play On Road At Austin College
Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
December 14, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
December 13, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 7, 2019 Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 6, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
December 6, 2019 Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
November 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
November 21, 2019 Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
November 19, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
November 18, 2019 Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
November 12, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
November 11, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
November 9, 2019 Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
November 7, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule