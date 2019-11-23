Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven

Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
Posted: Nov 23, 2019

Jackson, Miss. – The Centenary women's basketball team fell, 106-58, in a non-conference game on Saturday to the Belhaven Blazers at Rugg Arena.

The Ladies (0-4) were led in scoring by junior guard Alex Williams (Shreveport) and senior forward (Shreveport) Deunya Small who each had 10 points. Freshman forward Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) added nine points and Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.), Amelia Bagwell (West Monroe, La.), and Bre Frierson (Shreveport) combined for 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Belhaven (5-1) was led by guard Peyton Papenburg's 30 points. Mariah Collins, Janae Collier, and Keke Lyles all scored in double figures as well. Centenary shot 38.6 % from the field while the Blazers shot 47.4 %. The Ladies outrebounded the Blazers, 43-34 and have outrebounded three of their first four opponents this season.

Williams, a transfer from Bossier Parish Community College, leads the team averaging 15.0 points per game and scored 28 points in 56 minutes of action in the two games during the weekend against the University of Mississippi for Women and Belhaven. Williams added five steals, five rebounds, and three steals.

The Ladies will stay on the road as they face Hardin-Simmons on Saturday at 1 p.m.  in Abilene, Texas. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

 

Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
December 14, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home
Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
December 13, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces Mississippi University For Women On Saturday For 'Plant A Seed Day'
Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 7, 2019 Ladies Fall To LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
December 6, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face LeTourneau On Road Saturday
Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
December 6, 2019 Centenary Women's Basketball Program To Host ‘Plant A Seed Day’ Dec. 14
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
November 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game To Hardin-Simmons
Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls On Road To Mississippi University for Women, 62-54
Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
November 23, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven
Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
November 21, 2019 Women's Basketball Hits Road to Face Mississippi University for Women Friday
Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
November 19, 2019 Women's Basketball Drops 62-52 Decision To Millsaps At Home
Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
November 18, 2019 Women's Basketball Set To Face Millsaps At Home Tuesday
Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
November 12, 2019 Women's Basketball To Face Grambling In Exhibition On Wednesday
Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
November 11, 2019 Women's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Hendrix
Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
November 9, 2019 Women's Basketball Hosts Hendrix To Open Season On Sunday
Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
November 7, 2019 Women's Basketball Faces McNeese On Road Friday For Exhibition Game
Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
November 6, 2019 Women's Basketball Picked Seventh In SCAC Preseason Coaches' Poll
Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule
October 29, 2019 Women's Basketball Releases 2019-20 Season Schedule