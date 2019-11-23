Women's Basketball Drops Non-Conference Game At Belhaven

Jackson, Miss. – The Centenary women's basketball team fell, 106-58, in a non-conference game on Saturday to the Belhaven Blazers at Rugg Arena.

The Ladies (0-4) were led in scoring by junior guard Alex Williams (Shreveport) and senior forward (Shreveport) Deunya Small who each had 10 points. Freshman forward Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) added nine points and Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.), Amelia Bagwell (West Monroe, La.), and Bre Frierson (Shreveport) combined for 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Belhaven (5-1) was led by guard Peyton Papenburg's 30 points. Mariah Collins, Janae Collier, and Keke Lyles all scored in double figures as well. Centenary shot 38.6 % from the field while the Blazers shot 47.4 %. The Ladies outrebounded the Blazers, 43-34 and have outrebounded three of their first four opponents this season.

Williams, a transfer from Bossier Parish Community College, leads the team averaging 15.0 points per game and scored 28 points in 56 minutes of action in the two games during the weekend against the University of Mississippi for Women and Belhaven. Williams added five steals, five rebounds, and three steals.

The Ladies will stay on the road as they face Hardin-Simmons on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Abilene, Texas. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity