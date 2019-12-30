Women's Basketball Falls, 58-54, To Johnson and Wales

Shreveport – The Centenary women's basketball team lost a heartbreaker, 58-54, to the Johnson and Wales Wildcats in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference contest on Monday at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies fell to 0-11 and 0-4 in SCAC play with the loss while the Wildcats improved to 1-8 and 1-3 in the SCAC. Six of Centenary's losses have been by 11 points or less with four single-digit losses, displaying how hard the Ladies have fought this season.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) led Centenary with 19 points and had 10 rebounds in 27 minutes of action. Frierson, Centenary's leading scorer this season averaging 10.9 points per game, scored in double figures for the fifth-straight game and fifth time this season. She scored 12 points and had 10 boards on Sunday in the loss to Colorado College. She ranks in the top 10 in the conference in rebounding and field goal percentage and ranks in the top five in the SCAC in offensive rebounds and blocked shots. Frierson was 8 of 13 from the field.

Junior guard Darelzray Bellard (Mamou, La.) scored a season-high and career-high 15 points a day after scoring a then-season best 12. Her previous best points output was 13 scored during her freshman season. Bellard connected on five of 14 three-point shots on Monday. Junior guard Tacoya Allen (Killeen, Texas) and junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.) combined to score 10 points and grab nine rebounds.

The Ladies shot 32.3 % (20-62) from the floor but outrebounded the Wildcats, 46-36 and forced 14 turnovers. Johnson and Wales shot 39.7 % (23-58) from the floor and was led by Avionne Gomez's 32 points. Brianna Bailey added 12 points as she and Gomez were the only two players in double figures.

Centenary hits the road next weekend to face Schreiner (Jan. 3) and Trinity (Jan. 4) for a pair of conference games. The Ladies return home for SCAC games against Southwestern (Jan. 10) and Texas Lutheran (Jan. 12) following this weekend's road trip.

