Ladies Fall To Colorado College In SCAC Play

Shreveport – The Centenary women's basketball team fell, 81-46, to the Colorado College Tigers on Sunday in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies (0-10, 0-3 SCAC) will face Johnson and Wales on Monday in another conference contest set for 3 p.m. Live stats and live video via College TV Ticket will be available and admission is FREE. Johnson and Wales dropped to 0-8 and 0-3 in SCAC play with an 80-65 loss at St. Thomas on Sunday.

Colorado College (7-3, 3-0 SCAC) won its seventh-straight game after an 0-3 start to the season and led 40-31 at halftime. The Tigers outscored Centenary 26-4 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 31 points. Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) led Centenary with 12 points and 10 rebounds on 6 of 10 shooting from the floor in 21 minutes. Frierson reached double figures for the fourth-straight game and fifth time this season.

She entered the game averaging a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game which was good for eighth overall in the SCAC and her 30 offensive rebounds were the third-most in the league. Her .453 field goal percentage ranked seventh and her nine blocked shots were the third-most in the conference. Frierson added six more offensive rebounds on Sunday.

Junior guard Darelzray Bellard (Mamou, La.) also scored 12 points, a season high, in 18 minutes on four of 11 shooting and made three of eight shots from three-point range. Freshman forward Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) and senior forward Deunya Small (Shreveport) combined for 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Ladies shot 35.6 % (21-59) from the floor for the game while the Tigers shot 47.9 % (34-71). The Tigers held a 44-38 edge in rebounds and had 40 points in the paint to 32 for Centenary. The Tigers had four players score in double figures led by 20 apiece from Jordan Meltzer and McKenzee Gertz.

