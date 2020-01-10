Women's Basketball Faces Southwestern In SCAC Home Contest

Shreveport – The Centenary women's basketball team will play host to the Southwestern Pirates in Southern Collegiate Athletic on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies (0-13, 0-6 SCAC) dropped a pair of conference games last weekend on the road to Schreiner (68-62) and Trinity (110-58). The Pirates fell to 3-9 and 1-4 SCAC after a 60-57 loss last Friday at Texas Lutheran. Southwestern has lost three-straight games. The Ladies and Pirates will play again on Feb. 7 in Georgetown, Texas.

Seven of Centenary's losses have been by 11 points or less with five single-digit losses, displaying how hard the Ladies have fought this season. Centenary shot a season-best 42.1 % (24-57) from the floor against Schreiner last Friday and outrebounded the Mountaineers by 10, 46-36. The Ladies rank fourth in the conference averaging 40.8 rebounds per game. The Maroon and White rank third in offensive rebounds and fourth in defensive rebounds.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) led the Ladies in scoring with 18 points in 24 minutes on Sunday against Trinity. She made nine of her 19 shots from the floor and added five rebounds and one block. Frierson scored in double figures for the seventh-straight game and seventh time this season. She scored 22 points with nine rebounds, two assists, and one block on Friday versus Schreiner and had 19 points and 10 rebounds last Monday against Johnson and Wales.

Frierson is second on the team with 12.3 points per game and ranks ninth overall in scoring in the SCAC as well as the top 10 in the conference in rebounding and ranks in the top five in the SCAC in field goal percentage, offensive rebounds and blocked shots. Frierson along with Kira Bonner of Northwestern State were named the Co-women's college basketball Players-of-the-Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association on Wednesday, as each was recognized for their superb play from Dec. 30-Jan. 5. Frierson played 80 minutes in the three games in that span and went 26-43 from the field and 7-13 from the free throw line. She collected two assists and two blocks.

Frierson's honor was not the only good news for the Ladies' program this week. Junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.) was selected the SCAC Character & Community Female Student-Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. The SCAC Character & Community award honors the efforts of student-athletes who excel in the field of athletics, and also serve their campus and community. Mayberry has started every game for the Ladies this season and scored a season-high 12 points last weekend against Schreiner.

Centenary has missed the presence and scoring of junior guard Alex Williams (Shreveport) who leads the team with 13.2 points per game but has missed the last eight games with an injury. Williams played in Centenary's first five games this season and scored in double figures four times. Senior forward Deunya Small (Shreveport) ranks eighth in the conference in assists and 10th in rebounding. Small has started 11 games this season and averages 26.2 minutes per game. She has scored seven or more points in four of her last five games and had a season-high 15 rebounds last weekend against Schreiner.

The Ladies welcome Texas Lutheran to the Gold Dome on Sunday at 2 p.m. and will be on the road next weekend to face St. Thomas on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in Houston.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity