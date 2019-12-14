Women's Basketball Falls To Mississippi University for Women At Home

Photo courtesy of Curt Youngblood.
Posted: Dec 14, 2019

Shreveport – The Centenary women's basketball team dropped a 61-50 decision on Saturday to the Mississippi University for Women Owls in a non-conference game at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies (0-7) fell behind 37-25 at halftime but cut the lead to single digits late in the third quarter before the Owls held on for the victory. Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) led the Ladies with 16 points and 10 rebounds with teammate Destini Powell (Minden, La.) joining her in double figures with 11 points.

Deunya Small (Shreveport) had six points, seven assists, and a team-high 11 rebounds. Freshman forward Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) and junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.) combined for 11 points and 13 rebounds. Centenary outrebounded the Owls, 46-41.

The Owls (3-8) received 47 of their 61 points from two players (Kyla Temple and Briona Green) and the only scoring on Saturday came from the Owls' starting five. My'Neka Frazier led the Owls with 14 rebounds and added four points and four assists.

The Ladies will face Austin College and University of Dallas on the road for a pair of conference games on Dec. 20 and 21 before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

