Women's Basketball Opens SCAC Play On Road At Austin College

Sherman, Texas – The Centenary women's basketball team will open Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Friday when the Ladies face Austin College at 4 p.m. at the Hughey Gymnasium.

The Ladies (0-7) fell at home to Mississippi University for Women, 61-50, last Saturday while Austin College (6-0) defeated University of the Ozarks, 80-61, on Saturday at home. Four of Centenary's losses have been by 11 points or less.

Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) led the Ladies with 16 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday with teammate Destini Powell (Minden, La.) joining her in double figures with 11 points.

Deunya Small (Shreveport) had six points, seven assists, and a team-high 11 rebounds. Freshman forward Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) and junior guard Jennae Mayberry (Clovis, Calif.) combined for 11 points and 13 rebounds. Centenary outrebounded the Owls, 46-41.

Junior guard Alex Williams (Shreveport) lead the Ladies with 13.2 points per game and has reached double digits in all but one game this season. Powell averages 9.7 PPG and Frierson 8.4 and a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game.

Centenary's road trip continues with another SCAC contest on Saturday at 4 p.m. against the University of Dallas before returning home to face Colorado College (Dec. 29) and Johnson and Wales (Dec. 30) at home in SCAC play.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity