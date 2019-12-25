Women's Basketball Faces Colorado College In SCAC Home Game

Posted: Dec 25, 2019

Shreveport – The Centenary women's basketball team will face the Colorado College Tigers on Sunday in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Game set for 2 p.m. at the Gold Dome.

Live stats and live video via College TV Ticket will be available and admission is FREE. Centenary continues their homestand as the Maroon and White faces Johnson and Wales on Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

The Ladies (0-9, 0-2 SCAC) lost a tough road contest, 59-54, in SCAC play to the University of Dallas last Saturday. Colorado College (6-3, 2-0 SCAC) has won six-straight games entering Sunday's contest.

Centenary has been very competitive despite being winless so far this season as the Ladies have lost five of their nine games by 11 points or less. Junior forward Bre Frierson (Shreveport) led Centenary with 20 points in 27 minutes of action against Dallas. She also added a team-high seven rebounds and made eight of 11 shots from the field. Frierson reached double digits for the third-straight game and fourth time this season.

Freshman guard Destini Powell (Minden, La.) posted her sixth double-digit scoring effort of the season with 17  and added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 34 minutes played. Powell made six of 14 shots from the field and five of 13 from three-point range. Powell ranks second on the team with 10.3 points per game while Frierson is third averaging 9.9. Frierson averages a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game which is good for eighth overall in the SCAC and her 30 offensive rebounds are the third-most in the league. Her .453 field goal percentage ranks seventh and her nine blocked shots are the third-most in the conference. The Ladies rank fifth in the conference averaging 40.6 rebounds per game.

Live stats and live video are available for all home games and admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic events. #GoCentenary #CTheOpportunity

 

 

 

 

 

