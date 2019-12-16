Marissa Sandoval Named Libero of the Year by LSWA

Posted: Dec 16, 2019

Baton Rouge – Centenary senior Marissa Sandoval was named the Libero of the Year on the 2019 All-Louisiana Volleyball Team, it was announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Monday.

Sandoval (San Antonio, Texas) had a superb senior season for the Ladies as she collected 754 total digs, the third-highest total in the nation in division III. That number was the most by any division III player in the regular season and a Centenary division III ear single-season record. Her 1,993 career digs are the most in program history in the division III era and she also set the record for digs in a single match (47) set this season in a 3-2 win over Schreiner on Oct. 19. Centenary also finished third in the nation in division III (first after the regular season) in team digs with 2,642.

Sandoval was named to the First Team along with six other players from LSU, Xavier, Northwestern State, Tulane, Louisiana-Lafayette, and Southeastern Louisiana. Northwestern State's Hannah Brister was named Player of the Year while her head coach, Sean Kiracofe, was named Coach of the Year. LSU's Karli Rose was named Freshman of the Year and Xavier's Ema Causevic was named Newcomer of the Year.

"We are extremely proud of Marissa for her record breaking season," said Centenary head coach Ashley McDonough. "She worked extremely hard on improving the small details of her game while maintaining an aggressive and competitive mindset. She was the backbone of our outstanding defense and we will miss her greatly next season."

Sandoval posted 30 double-digit digs matches in 35 matches this past season including doing so in 21 of the final 22 matches of the season. She added 81 assists and played in all 35 of the Maroon and White's matches on the season and averaged 5.76 digs per set.

